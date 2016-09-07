В эфире британского утреннего шоу силач поднял над собой ведущего и свернул сковородку в трубочку

Ведущие утреннего шоу на BBC Дэн Уолкер и Луиза Минчин пригласили к себе на эфир самого сильного человека в мире Эдди Холла по прозвищу Зверь. Он выиграл конкурс силачей в 2017 году, отправив гиганта Гору из сериала «Игра престолов» на второе место.
Арнольд Щварценеггер рядом с Холлом выглядит сравнительно небольшим.
That time when.... The Beast met The Terminator Www.xplosiveape.com Small - 5XL tops and shorts! Free shipping out of Uk worldwide with £50+ Big Love The Beast @proteindynamix @xploape @strengthasylum @giantspro @alphadesignsuk @bobosbeard @aseaglobal @wrightspies #xplosiveape #alphadesign #wrightspies #strengthasylum #giantspro #PoweredByASEA #ASEA #proteindynamix #bobosbeardoil #beast #beard #deadlift #deadlifts #boss #bosslife #hulk #strong #strongman #strongmantraining
Can you fold a frying pan? This man can... @eddiehallWSM - also known as 'The Beast' - is the world's strongest man! pic.twitter.com/WjSdwmaGYP— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 18, 2017
So it turns out the world's strongest man can do more than fold a frying pan... #onlyonbreakfast pic.twitter.com/wV7ZwATj4A— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 18, 2017