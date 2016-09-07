ТЕЛЕКРИТИКА

В эфире британского утреннего шоу силач поднял над собой ведущего и свернул сковородку в трубочку

Ведущие утреннего шоу на BBC Дэн Уолкер и Луиза Минчин пригласили к себе на эфир самого сильного человека в мире Эдди Холла по прозвищу Зверь. Он выиграл конкурс силачей в 2017 году, отправив гиганта Гору из сериала «Игра престолов» на второе место.

Арнольд Щварценеггер рядом с Холлом выглядит сравнительно небольшим.

Во время эфира силач не просто согнул сковородку голыми руками, но фактически свернул ее в трубочку, как газету.
Затем он поднял над собой ведущего, причем сделал это без особых усилий.

