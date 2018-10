Барби с отверткой: BBC выпустила мерч по мотивам культового сериала

Introducing the all-new #DoctorWho Barbie doll inspired by the iconic series’ Thirteenth Doctor. With her signature suspenders, lace-up boots and sonic screwdriver, this #Barbie doll is ready to time travel into your collection!

Available Monday 10/8 at https://t.co/JDeqzI59nX. pic.twitter.com/hmbh6eX1z2